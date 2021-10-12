Slog AM: The Ferries Had a Bad Weekend, Bruce Harrell Had a Bad Weekend, and 85% of the World's Population Had a Bad Century Due to Climate Change

Councilmember Tammy Morales stumped for Nicole Thomas-Kennedy downtown this morning: After a bunch of right-wingers and civility trolls tried to get the city fired up over some inflammatory tweets, Morales highlighted the City Attorney’s primary role of defending Seattle’s progressive revenue streams and policies against constant corporate assault. TV reporters then did what TV reporters do (amplify the “concerns” of the safe and landed gentry, and then frame questions as if politicians create public policy based on extreme or outlier incidents). In answer to their questions, NTK argued that addressing root causes of petty crime would bring the city a better return on investment than jail, that jail doesn’t appear to deter people from stealing food and clothes because they keep going to jail and yet they keep being cold and hungry, and that people are not living in park encampments because of “Seattle’s progressive policies,” they’re living in parks because they don’t have homes.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO