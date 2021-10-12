How to Defend Against at Least 77% of ATT&CK (Sub)-techniques

Cloud-based infrastructure and applications have enabled companies to shift operations to wherever opportunities exist to reduce costs, expand markets, and streamline supply chains — and to do so at scale. The rise of intelligent devices and the computing platforms that support them is driving a market for services at the edge, expected to be worth $250 billion by 2023, says IDC. Streaming data will make up more than 30% of all data generated in 2025, with much of it coming from connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT). Gartner expects three-quarters of enterprise-generated data to be created and processed at the edge by 2025, up from just 10% in 2018.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO