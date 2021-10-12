CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How to Defend Against at Least 77% of ATT&CK (Sub)-techniques

Cover picture for the articleThe Center for Internet Security (CIS) Community Defense Model (CDM) v2.0 can be used to design, prioritize, implement, and improve an enterprise’s cybersecurity program. Enterprises naturally want to know how effective the CIS Critical Security Controls (CIS Controls) are against the most prevalent types of attacks. The CDM was created to help answer that and other questions about the value of the Controls based on currently available threat data from industry reports.

