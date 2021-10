Max Verstappen has said Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez should be rewarded with tequila for holding off Lewis Hamilton at the Turkish Grand Prix.Verstappen finished second in Istanbul as title rival Hamilton came fifth after starting 11th on the grid, while Perez crossed the line third. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas claimed his first win of the season, meanwhile.As a result of those finishes, Verstappen erased Hamilton’s two-point lead at the top of the Formula One drivers’ standings, and the 24-year-old is now six points clear of the seven-time champion with six races left this season.As Sky F1 interviewed Verstappen...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO