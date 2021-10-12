CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay County, FL

Three years after Hurricane Michael, more work is needed before Bay County fully recovers

By WFSU
wlrn.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Michael recovery has come a long way in Bay County since the Category 5 storm made landfall there three years ago. Still there's much left to rebuild. “The county has recovered marvelously, though we’ve still got a ways to go,” said County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll during a virtual prayer call to discuss recovery three years after Hurricane Michael made landfall. “Most people are back in their homes. We’re extremely pleased with the progress that’s been made.”

www.wlrn.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
City
Mexico Beach, FL
City
Panama City, FL
City
Lynn Haven, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy