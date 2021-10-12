Three years after Hurricane Michael, more work is needed before Bay County fully recovers
Hurricane Michael recovery has come a long way in Bay County since the Category 5 storm made landfall there three years ago. Still there's much left to rebuild. “The county has recovered marvelously, though we’ve still got a ways to go,” said County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll during a virtual prayer call to discuss recovery three years after Hurricane Michael made landfall. “Most people are back in their homes. We’re extremely pleased with the progress that’s been made.”www.wlrn.org
