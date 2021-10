Tamar Braxton decided to walk away from WE tv. “Braxton Family Values” fans wondered what would happen to the show after so much controversy occurred while the family filmed the recent season. Tamar Braxton took issue with how things were being handled behind the scenes. And she began to blame the tension between family members on producers. After a suicide attempt, WE tv released her from her contract. At the time, Tamar was clashing something serious with Traci Braxton. At Trina Braxton’s wedding, the sisters got into it. Tamar said that things became violent and she accused Traci of assaulting her. However, she’s back on good terms with Traci. She even issued a public apology to her big sister.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO