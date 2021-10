GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County constable has been arrested and is charged with driving while intoxicated. Longview police report at approximately 5:11 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the area of Gilmer Rd and Evergreen St in reference to a reckless driver. A witness reported seeing a Constable SUV swerving in and out of all lanes on Gilmer Rd. almost striking another vehicle.