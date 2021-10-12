CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Resigns After Reports Of Offensive Emails

By Ginny Reese
 8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach Jon Gruden resigned on Monday, reported CNN . This comes as reports emerge of Gruden using “homophobic, racist, and misogynistic language in emails while he worked as an ESPN analyst.”

Gruden said in a statement, “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation . I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Mark Davis , the owner of the Raiders, said in a tweet that he accepted Gruden’s resignation.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Gruden’s emails show his disapproval of women being employed as on-field officials, teams drafting openly-gay players, and the tolerance for national anthem protestors.

Spokesman for the NFL, Brian McCarthy , said in a statement, “The email from Jon a Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values. We condemn the statement and regret any harm that it’s publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else.”

Click here to see what the emails said in full.

