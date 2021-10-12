CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dani Dyer bundles up in a padded coat and jeans as she takes adorable son Santiago for a walk in his buggy... after sparking romance rumours with footballer Jarrod Bowen

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
 8 days ago

Dani Dyer was sure to bundle up against the cool UK weather on Tuesday as she took her adorable son Santiago for a stroll in his buggy.

The Love Island star, 25, wrapped up in a padded taupe coat and blue jeans as she posed with her 10-month-old baby son in sweet new Instagram snaps.

It comes after she fueled romance rumours with West Ham star Jarrod Bowen after the footballer was spotted leaving her Essex home last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwaJt_0cOqYOBL00
Heading out: Dani Dyer was sure to bundle up against the cool UK weather on Tuesday as she took her adorable son Santiago for a stroll in his buggy

Dani was all smiles as she posed in her cosy outerwear, beneath which she donned a white top, while she also added white trainers to her look.

The TV personality left her blonde locks to cascade over her shoulders, while she upped the glam with a sleek palette of make-up.

Meanwhile, little Santiago looked cute and cosy in blue coat as he sat in his buggy ahead of his walk.

Captioning her snaps, Dani penned: When your stroller matches your eyes. I’m obsessed with this stroller from my range with @mybabiieofficial.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPzHA_0cOqYOBL00
So cute: The Love Island star, 25, wrapped up in a padded taupe coat and blue jeans as she posed with her 10-month-old baby son in sweet new Instagram snaps

Meanwhile, £18million West Ham forward Jarrod, 24, was photographed leaving Dani's home last Tuesday, with the Love Island star exiting the property shortly afterwards.

It comes three months after Dani dumped her conman ex Sammy Kimmence after he lied to her about his crimes before being sentenced to three years in jail in July. Dani and Sammy share son Santiago, ten months.

Jarrod left Dani's property on Tuesday morning wearing a grey tracksuit. He arrived at the house on Monday wearing white.

When Dani left shortly afterwards, she too donned sportswear, stepping out with her hair swept up into a bun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5YSU_0cOqYOBL00
Off he goes: £18million West Ham forward Jarrod was photographed leaving Dani's home last Tuesday, with the Love Island star exiting the property shortly afterwards

Before the pair left, Dani's mother Joanne Mas was seen arriving at the property, suggesting Jarrod has already met the mother-of-one's parents.

Dani and Jarrod have grown much closer in recent weeks after spending more time together, according to The Sun.

A source told the publication: 'It is a very new relationship, but it's lovely to see Dani beginning to move on and leaving all the heartache she's suffered behind her.'

Dani's ex Sammy, 25, is said to have become enraged by Dani's close friendship with Jarrod.

Dani split from her ex-boyfriend Sammy in July after he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years behind bars for posing as an investor.

She reportedly has been left terrified after learning Sammy asked his friend to spy on her while he serves time for scamming pensioners out of £34,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmID7_0cOqYOBL00
New love? Jarrod (pictured) and Dani have reportedly grown much closer in recent weeks after spending more time together

Dani said of the ordeal: 'After all the awful things he did came out in court and we split up, I thought I could start to move on with my life with little Santi.

'But this is just really horrible and scary. I have been left feeling furious, afraid and violated.'

In phone conversations from prison, Sammy revealed he had asked his pal to 'keep an eye' on Dani and was 'not happy' with her actions.

Sammy is serving time in prison for scamming pensioners Peter Martin, 91, and Peter Haynes, 81, out of £34,000 by befriending and tricking them.

Dani decided against going to the courthouse to see the sentencing of her baby's father where he was jailed and received a 42-month-sentence at Portsmouth Crown Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tY5cW_0cOqYOBL00
Jealousy: It comes after Dani's ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence (both pictured) is said to have become enraged by Dani's close friendship with Jarrod 

Dani Dyer
Jarrod Bowen
Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

