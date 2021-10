It’s likely that masks will remain compulsory indoors in Spain for locals and tourists until at least spring 2022, the country’s health minister has said.In an interview on Radio Televisión Canaria (RTVC), Carolina Darias said: “We have to go little by little. We have legislation that allows not to wear [masks] in open spaces, with a distance of 1.5 metres, and we are going to continue with that.”She added that the use of masks “will continue to be absolutely necessary, not only indoors, but also when the safety distance cannot be maintained.”The minister for health said she could not give...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO