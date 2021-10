Back in the day — “the day” being 14th-century France, when the loyal soldiers of King Charles VI fought the English in the Hundred Years War, and women had slightly more rights than livestock — you did not meet the slander of your good name with a strongly worded letter to the editor. There was no Twitter with which to mercilessly drag or ratio folks yet; the dream of a killer clapback was still centuries away. You settled things with a duel, which was overseen by the courts, the church, and His Royal Majesty. This trial involved lances, horses, swords, and hand-to-hand combat; whomever God smiled upon would emerge the victor, i.e., the only one left alive.

