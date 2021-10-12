Genetics startup GeneCentric lands strategic collaboration with life science giant Labcorp

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Genetic Testing Reference Material Program (GeT-RM) has partnered with the Clinical Genome Resource (ClinGen) to develop a publicly available list of 546 expert curated pathogenic variants in 84 genes for use in next-generation sequencing (NGS) genetic testing. This list serves as a knowledge resource for designing comprehensive analytical validation studies and creating computer-modulated or simulated reference materials for clinical genomic test development by defining variants that are either major contributors to disease or difficult to detect. Their work is presented in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics.

8 DAYS AGO