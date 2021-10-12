CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genetics startup GeneCentric lands strategic collaboration with life science giant Labcorp

Cover picture for the articleRESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Labcorp has made an “upfront investment” in GeneCentric Therapeutics, the company announced today. GeneCentric Therapeutics president and CEO Michael V. Milburn signed an SEC filing on October 4 noting that the company had raised $4.5 million from a single investor. A spokesperson for the company confirmed to WRAL TechWire that Labcorp is the investor indicated on the SEC filing on Tuesday morning.

