Genetics startup GeneCentric lands strategic collaboration with life science giant Labcorp
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Labcorp has made an “upfront investment” in GeneCentric Therapeutics, the company announced today. GeneCentric Therapeutics president and CEO Michael V. Milburn signed an SEC filing on October 4 noting that the company had raised $4.5 million from a single investor. A spokesperson for the company confirmed to WRAL TechWire that Labcorp is the investor indicated on the SEC filing on Tuesday morning.www.wraltechwire.com
