The Ottawa Senators held strong in their ask of a long-term contract for Brady Tkachuk, and it appears as though it has paid off. Ottawa signed their prized restricted free agent to a seven-year, $57.5M contract. That makes Tkachuk the highest-paid player on the Senators, just eclipsing the $8M cap hit that Thomas Chabot carries. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports that the deal includes a full no-movement clause in the final three years. The full breakdown is as follows:

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO