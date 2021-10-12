KuZ researches innovative materials solutions

A new spatial analysis calls for a tiered and geographically targeted approach to tackling the vast, ongoing burden of anemia in women within low- and middle-income countries. Anemia in women of reproductive age (15"“49 years of age) in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) continues to be an intractable problem of 'hidden hunger', exemplifying gender health inequities and a shameful loss of human capital. The low hemoglobin concentration in blood that defines anemia occurs long after tissue iron stores have been depleted to levels associated with suboptimal function. A major cause of anemia, this iron deficiency leads to diminished oxygen-carrying capacity in red blood cells, which in turn diminishes energy efficiency, work capacity and productivity1. In addition, severe anemia in pregnancy is consistently linked to maternal mortality2. Anemia in women of reproductive age is concentrated in LMICs and requires urgent and immediate attention. In this issue of Nature Medicine, Kinyoki and colleagues set out to model the prevalence and burden of mild, moderate and severe anemia in LMICs over the past two decades3.

