Environment

KuZ researches innovative materials solutions

By David Vink
plasticsnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecycling 3D printed and laser-sintered plastics, physically foamed recycled PET, plasma treatment enhancement of adhesion to polycarbonate and use of gluten as a toughening additive for polylactic acid (PLA) are among recent and current research projects at KuZ Kunststoff-Zentrum in Leipzig, Germany. Announced at the end of August and running...

