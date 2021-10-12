CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Jimmie Allen dedicates ‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance to his late father

By KB101 FM
kb101fm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmie Allen brought a touch of sentimentality to his Disney-themed Dancing with the Stars performance Monday night by dedicating it to his late father. The singer, who’s a hardcore Disney fan, and his partner Emma Slater performed the paso doble to “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan, scoring 30/40. But the theme of Disney Heroes was particularly poignant for Jimmie, as he performed the number in honor of his late father, James E. Allen, who passed away from kidney failure in 2019.

www.kb101fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Congrats to Jimmie Allen! See the First Pic of the Country Singer's New Baby and Find Out How He Made It to Nashville and Dancing with the Stars

On last Tuesday night’s Dancing with the Stars‘ Disney’s Villain Night, when country singer Jimmie Allen shared that his wife Alexis Gale was 2 centimeters dilated, he wasn’t kidding that the baby was coming soon. But luckily, Alexis didn’t actually give birth to the baby until Saturday in Nashville, which meant that Jimmie was able to fly home to be present for the arrival of his daughter, a baby girl named Zara James.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Emma Slater
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ YouTube views (week 3): Do Jimmie Allen and Melora Hardin have enough fans to save them on Disney week?

For the last two weeks YouTube views have been a decent (though not entirely consistent) barometer for who winds up in the bottom two on “Dancing with the Stars” each week; half of the show’s results are determined by viewers voting at home, so popularity is just as crucial as dance quality. If that continues as we head into the upcoming two-night Disney heroes and villains event, could that spell trouble for country star Jimmie Allen and “The Office” actress Melora Hardin? Scroll down for the complete YouTube rankings following “Britney Night,” with viewership stats taken Friday afternoon. SEE‘Dancing with the...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Dancing With The Stars#Abc Audio#Disney World#Mulan#Disney Heroes#Dancingabc#Theemmaslater#Abc News
thesalemnewsonline.com

Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis welcome a baby girl

Jimmie Allen's wife has given birth to a baby girl. The 36-year-old singer and Alexis welcomed their daughter, Zara James Allen, into the world on Saturday (10.16.21), and Jimmie has taken to social media to announce the news. The country music star confirmed the baby's arrival by simply posting a...
CELEBRITIES
countrymusicnewsblog.com

Jimmie Allen Welcomes Third Child

Congratulations to country star Jimmie Allen on the arrival of his third child, Zara James Allen over the weekend. Zara and mamma Alexis are doing well, and the we wish them the very best going forward in life. It is the second child for the couple, who welcomed daughter NAOMI...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Dancing with the Stars contestant Jimmie Allen shares wonderful baby news

Dancing with the Stars contestant Jimmie Allen felt the love of his colleagues and fans as he celebrated some incredible news. The country singer announced that his wife, Alexis Gale, had given birth to their second child together, a baby girl. He made the announcement on his social media, sharing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers heartwarming news - and she can't wait

Carrie Underwood delighted fans with news she couldn't wait to share with them on Tuesday. The country music superstar took to Instagram to make a big announcement and her social media followers were so excited. The mother-of-two revealed she'll be performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, where...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy