CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Mulch from above: After the fire, the work to protect water sources begins

By Alex Hager/ KUNC
azpbs.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s an eerie stillness in a wildfire burn scar. The ground, once lush with life, is a gray mat of ashy soil. There are no leaves or needles to rustle in the breeze. Once-majestic trees are reduced to blackened skeletons. But in the Cameron Peak burn scar northwest of Fort...

cronkitenews.azpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

Work set to begin on stabilizing Sanford Dam 17 months after disaster

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - It has been 17 months since the Mid-Michigan dam disaster and work will finally begin on stabilizing the Sanford Dam that failed in May 2020. The Four Lakes Task Force, which is in charge of the dam, expects this stabilization work to begin in just a matter of weeks and it will take a few months to complete.
SANFORD, MI
abc12.com

Bay City water purification company rebuilding 10 months after fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Ten months after a fire severely damaged the Serv-A-Pure warehouse in Bay City, the company is planning to start construction on a new facility 10 miles away and closer to I-75. Serv-A-Pure is hosting a groundbreaking on Oct. 21 for a new $2.4 million building at 6780 West Side Saginaw Road in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township. It will replace a location at 1101 Columbus Ave. in Bay City, which sustained heavy damage from a fire on Dec. 16, 2020.
BAY CITY, MI
KTLA

After 11 days of foul smell, Carson residents begin seeing brown water

After 11 days of dealing with an overwhelming stench, Carson residents are also struggling with discolored, foul-smelling water coming out of their drains. “It’s just like bloop, bloop, nasty big brown bubbles,” Carson resident Sharronn Thompson said Thursday. City Councilman Jawane Hilton says the odor — like hydrogen sulfide or rotten eggs — has been […]
CARSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Purification#Water Year#Clean Water#Water Quality#Water Supply
KQED

How Tahoe Protected Itself From the Caldor Fire

The Caldor Fire came very close to burning thousands of homes and businesses in South Lake Tahoe. But in the end, while the wildfire has done a lot of damage, the city was largely spared. That’s no accident. South Lake Tahoe was protected from the Caldor Fire thanks to the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
ospreyobserver.com

Better Water At The Source Means Better Water From The Tap

Local residents can play a role in ensuring the water coming out of their faucets is the best quality possible and they can do so with funding from Tampa Bay Water. Drinking water in Hillsborough County comes via different sources, such as surface water from the area’s rivers, ground water from wells that tap into the aquifer and even the briny waters of Tampa Bay through desalination.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
baynature.org

Does Protecting Land Work to Protect Wildlife?

In the thickets of coastal scrub in Point Reyes National Seashore, a band of spotted towhees hop around, branch to branch, kicking and scratching, foraging for insects, berries, and seeds. Judging by the brownish color of their bodies—which will someday boast jet-black upperparts with white spots, and a white belly with pumpkin-colored sides—these birds were born only 10 days ago, give or take, probably in the same shrubby habitat of the same area of Point Reyes that their parents (and their parents) occupied before them. It’s the birds’ first time leaving the nest, so they don’t know how much this land has changed. Or how lucky they are to be here. Or all the ways that human borders, politics, and actions will define their future — and, through their fate, our own, too. On the same note, their very presence (and abundance) may serve as a testament to the effectiveness of safeguarding the natural world.
ANIMALS
upr.org

A new water year begins in the West

October marks the beginning of a new calendar for those who measure and manage the West’s water. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports much of the West remains in drought at the beginning of the new “water year.”. The good news? Across the Colorado River basin, there’s a lot less “exceptional drought.”...
POLITICS
Picayune Item

The exciting aspects of mulch and how it protects your garden

Nothing duller than talking about mulch, but there are different approaches to this big deal in the garden. And in this season of deciding what to do with falling tree leaves, now is a good time to bring it up, so here goes, I’ll keep it uncomplicated. Heads up: A...
GARDENING
Post Register

Nampa company helps fight fires from above: 'It has absolutely been very busy'

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS 2 News) — When fighting fires, there is no shortage of technology. Local remote sensing data analytics company Owyhee Air Research (OAR) knows this first hand. Employees work with local and national agencies by flying their planes over fires to gather imaging for fire crews to use when making plans.
NAMPA, ID
earth.com

Chemicals from 42,000 sources are polluting drinking water in the U.S.

A new study led by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has found that nearly 42,000 sources of “forever chemicals” – a group of man-made chemicals also known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) that don’t break down when released into the environment – could be polluting drinking water in various communities across the United States.
ENVIRONMENT
theelectricgf.com

Work beginning on water treatment plant on Belt Creek

Preliminary site prep and dirt work has begun for a water treatment plant on Belt Creek. Construction on the facility is expected to begin next year, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. The Belt Creek Water Treatment plant is estimated to cost about $6 million and barring any...
POLITICS
wateronline.com

Diversifying Water Sources With Potable Water Reuse

As much of the Western U.S. navigates a historic drought, community leaders and water utilities are exploring innovative options to expand their water resource portfolios. One approach that is gaining traction is potable water reuse, a treatment process for returning wastewater to high-quality drinking water. Potable water reuse offers a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsWest 9

Four injured after water tower in Odessa begins leaking

ODESSA, Texas — Four people are injured after a water tower in Odessa began leaking Thursday. The tower at 93rd and Rainbow across from Barbara Jordan Elementary started leaking sometime around 3:45 p.m. According to a spokesperson, there was a failure of a fitting at the base of the tank...
ODESSA, TX
hawaiitelegraph.com

Scores of condos go up in smoke in affluent Colorado city

DENVER, Colorado -- Some 83 high-end condominium units were torched in a massive blaze early Tuesday morning in the affluent city of Boulder, Colorado, located 30 miles (48.2 kilometers) northwest of Denver, the capital city of the state. Although no serious injuries were reported, two people were treated at the...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy