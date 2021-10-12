Letter: America on collision course with God's judgment
Editor, Register-Mail: America is one of the most radically imprudent abortion regimes in the world with the exception of China and North Korea. Pray that SCOTUS will soon hand down a monumental decision to right the years of wrong that resulted from the 1973 decision of Roe vs. Wade. Our society does not place much value on viable life in the womb. That is obvious in the estimated 63 million abortions since Roe vs. Wade's inception.www.galesburg.com
