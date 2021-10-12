Letter: America on collision course with God's judgment

Joe Biden as a candidate said he wanted to restore the soul of America. Instead, as President he plans to buy the soul of America. One such plan extends a temporary stimulus program but fattens the monthly cash check. For each child under six years old you get up to $3,600 per year. For each child over 5 and under 18 you get up to $3,000 per annum. The total is divided by 12 and you get 12 monthly checks. A married couple making $125,000 with 3 children, two under 6 and one over six will get a monthly check of $850 for a yearly total of $10,200. A married couple making $375,000 with 3 children (same ages as above) will get a monthly check of $500 for an annual total of $6,000. The checks go to the parents.

