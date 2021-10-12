Full Show: Inside the New Season of 'The Sinner', Tamera Mowry-Housley Interview, Netflix's Newest Horror Film

Originally, Raising Dion revolved around the comic book of the same name, written by Dennis Liu. Evidently, Michael B Jordan has been involved with getting this project made from the start. Additionally, Jordan even made a cameo as the deceased father. As news broke that season 2 was on its way, the show began circulating on social media. Then, excitement began to grow as its been quite a while since the first season. But as timing has it, there is still time to catch up with our favorite superhero kid. Raising Dion will be available to stream on Netflix sometime in 2022 but good news is the show has concluded filming season 2.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO