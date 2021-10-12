CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Show: Inside the New Season of 'The Sinner', Tamera Mowry-Housley Interview, Netflix's Newest Horror Film

By Brian Kelley, Editor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeadlining the Soaps world, Sean Kanan is making his big return to one of his signature roles from The Bold and the Beautiful, and Victoria's big wedding on The Young and the Restless will be coming to a head. We spoke with Soap Opera Digest's editorial director Stephanie Sloane to get even more of an inside look into what Soaps fans have in store this week.

Netflix’s Raising Dion Filming Season 2, 2022 Expected Release

Originally, Raising Dion revolved around the comic book of the same name, written by Dennis Liu. Evidently, Michael B Jordan has been involved with getting this project made from the start. Additionally, Jordan even made a cameo as the deceased father. As news broke that season 2 was on its way, the show began circulating on social media. Then, excitement began to grow as its been quite a while since the first season. But as timing has it, there is still time to catch up with our favorite superhero kid. Raising Dion will be available to stream on Netflix sometime in 2022 but good news is the show has concluded filming season 2.
TV SERIES
#BlueGotIn Netflix's new 'Baking Impossible' reality show

Netflix has a new baking show to go with its other baking shows but this one is special because #BlueGotIn. Brandi Romines–owner of Happy As A Lark Cakes in Lexington and proud member of Big Blue Nation–is a contestant on the new “Baking Impossible” competition show that premiered on Netflix today. She is one of the bakers paired with an engineer to design and bake creations that are both delicious and animatronic.
TV SHOWS
Netflix's New That '70s Show Spinoff Will Rock An Entirely New Generation

In the spirit of Fez, “I said good day!” TBH, it is a good day because That ’70s Show is getting a spinoff series, and it’s coming to Netflix. Set two decades later, That ’90s Show is officially in the works, and fans of the cult classic sitcom will want to know all the details. So if you’re hype about a new spin on the series, here’s everything to know about That ’90s Show, including the Netflix release date, cast, and trailer.
TV SERIES
Midnight Mass creator announces new Netflix horror show

Midnight Mass only came out a week and a bit ago, but creator and director Mike Flanagan has already announced his next project. The man behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor is adding another intriguing project to his CV, with an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's short story The Fall of the House of Usher, first published in 1839.
TV SERIES
Netflix's Weirdest Show Is Back With New Season

Dating in 2021 can be a difficult understanding, driving single people to great lengths in order to find a relationship. One of the more drastic attempts Is seen on Netflix's insane reality show Sexy Beasts, in which contestants go on dates while dressed up in costumes and wearing full prosthetics that make them look like animals and other more outlandish creatures.
TV SERIES
Interview: Clark Duke Talks Netflix INSIDE JOB Animated Series

In the anticipation of Netflix new adult animated comedy series INSIDE JOB premiering October 22nd only on Netflix, I recently had the opportunity to interview Clark Duke ("Hot Tub Time Machine") who on this show voices the lovable D.C. yes-dude genuinely caring guy, Brett Hand, who just wants everyone to like him. He was recruited by the Deep State because his Greek years trained him to fit the psychological profile of the ultimate sheep. That, and his face is so generically handsome it breaks all facial recognition software.
TV SERIES
Hollywood Insider: Shalita Grant Talks 'You' Season Three

Hey, You! Guess what? Netflix's hottest thriller series is back. Our Hollywood Insider, Arthur Kade, sat down with new cast member Shalita Grant. "Sherry Conrad is the queen of Madre Linda which is where Joe and Love are starting their new killer family. We'll see how Love and Joe integrate into the Madre Linda kingdom."
TV SERIES
Nobody wins in 'Midnight Mass,' Netflix's scariest horror show in years

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive our best streaming stories of the week in your inbox, as well as SFGATE staff picks and updates on when your favorite shows will return. It’s Halloween season, which means streaming services must fill their virtual buffets with enough horror-adjacent content...
TV & VIDEOS
Call Me Kat Season 2, New Comedy Pivoting and Ramsay's Next Level Chef Get January Premiere Dates on Fox

Fox is set to ring in the new year with Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q. The network announced Tuesday that midseason comedy Pivoting will premiere on a special night — Sunday, Jan. 9 at 8:30/7:30c — following an NFL doubleheader and the Season 2 premiere of Mayim Bialik sitcom Call Me Kat. One week prior, on Sunday, Jan. 2, Fox will use another NFL doubleheader to launch Gordon Ramsay’s latest competition series Next Level Chef. Regular time slots for all three series will be announced at a later date. For now, Fox’s midseason launch plan looks like this: SUNDAY, JAN. 2 8...
TV SERIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Netflix
Family TV: 'The Baby-Sitters Club' & 'The Croods' Make A Big Return

There's nothing better than unwinding with the family and watching good TV. After the huge success of season one, the modern adaptation of Ann M. Martin's novels The Baby-Sitters Club is ready for brand new adventures. Momona Tamada, who plays Claudia, is incredibly excited to share the new storylines that...
TV SERIES
Netflix Announces Release Date For Part One of 'Ozark' Season Four

The Brydes are back and (not) better than ever. Netflix dropped the release of season four, part one of the gripping drama Ozark. The fourth season will consist of two parts and will be the final season of the critically-acclaimed series. Season three of Ozark left viewers on an intense...
TV SERIES
Interview with Omahan/Netflix show creator

"The Baby-Sitters Club" is a beloved book series, which sold millions of copies, and follows a group of young women who start a babysitting business. Now, it's a hit award-winning show on Netflix. The show's creator Rachel Shukert is from Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
