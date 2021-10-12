CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Eternals character posters: Salma Hayek, 55, and Angelina Jolie, 46, prove age is just a number as they sizzle in their warrior costumes

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
 8 days ago

The character posters for the The Eternals were shared this week.

Salma Hayek, 55, and Angelina Jolie, 46, proved to be the big draws as they looked stunning in their warrior costumes.

Also seen were Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden, among others, for their very own one sheets that featured close-up shots.

The film, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, will debut November 5 in the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nvh29_0cOqSyA300
Thena is here! Character posters were released this week as well; here is Angelina Jolie as Thena

The same day a new featurette with interviews was shared by Disney.

'A lot of people will see themselves as superheroes,' Jolie said in the clip as she mulled over the theme of the movie.

It is also shared that the characters are unlike most Marvel characters and they are really at the heart of it a 'dysfunctional family unit.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKawb_0cOqSyA300
She looks great in her headgear: Salma Hayek was seen in close up as Ajak

There were also several character posters shared of the action film.

Marvel Studios' Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man.

When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22duUP_0cOqSyA300
She just can't take a bad photo: Gemma Chan was photographed as Sersi

There is also Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.

The screen story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Zhao and Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals opens in cinemas on November 5, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BONk3_0cOqSyA300
He gives good face: Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo was in a blue and black outfit as he did not smile 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PQ4U_0cOqSyA300
A serious look for this guy: Richard Madden kept it calm as he was seen as Ikaris
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8EMM_0cOqSyA300

The last trailer that dropped showed Angelina's character Thena in her warrior costume as she took on the gruesome Deviant villain named Kro in the teaser.

After Kro tells Thena she cannot protect the humans that she loves, she says, 'Let's finish this.'

Marvel shared the preview with the caption, 'When you love something, you fight for it. Experience Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters November 5.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OM9YO_0cOqSyA300
Another actor makes the list: Barry Keoghan is playing the character Druig

There was plenty of previously unseen footage as well.

The upcoming film shows the ongoing battle between the Eternals (first published by Jack Kirby in 1976) and their rival Deviants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

'We're Eternals - we came her to protect humans from the Deviants,' Sersi, played by Chan, says in the beginning of the clip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bh20_0cOqSyA300
A teenager made the movie: Lia McHugh, 14, is Sprite in the Marvel film
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wjjyw_0cOqSyA300
He brings the laughs to the screen: Don lee is Gilgamesh in the November 5 offering
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0Xwv_0cOqSyA300
Another star shines: Brian Tyree Henry is Phastos; seen in his blue and black suit

In one sequence, the Gilgamesh character, played by Don Lee, is seen throwing his powerful punch in the path of an approaching Deviant.

Other notable specialties previously seen in previews for the motion picture include laser eyes from Ikaris, played by Madden; and Jolie's Thena using a golden sword in battle.

Another piece of footage showcases the character Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, who is the first openly gay character seen under the Marvel banner.

Henry told Entertainment Weekly he's 'always been a huge fan' of the MCU and 'never in a million years thought I'd be a part of' it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5fxZ_0cOqSyA300
New look: The Eternals dropped new images and a featurette on Monday. In a long behind-the-scenes video, the stars are seen discussing the epic Marvel film that is directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao and will debut November 5 in the US

'I've been obsessed with the concept of superheroes and the concept of mankind needing saving,' he said.

'And I think that when you get this group of people together, who just have these intimate senses of super powers and saving humanity, it's something that we all kind of need.'

He continued: 'It literally brings everyone together regardless of where you're from. I'm still freaking out that I'm a part of it.'

