Obama and Jill Biden will campaign for former Virginia Gov Terry McAuliffe with the polls narrowing in the race and after he admitted Joe was 'unpopular' in his state

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com, Associated Press
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has invited former President Barack Obama to stump for him in the final stretch of his race – after acknowledging that President Biden is 'unpopular' in his state.

The former president, a popular figure among Democrats, will join McAuliffe later this month.

First lady Jill Biden will hold an event with McAuliffe this week, as Virginians begin early voting.

'The stakes could not be greater,' McAuliffe said as he announced the news Tuesday morning on MSNBC.'

President Joe Biden (L) stands with Terry McAuliffe, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Virginia, during a campaign event at the Lubber Run Community Center on July 23, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. Former President Barack Obama is set to campaign with McAuliffe this month

His announcement came after he spoke to the challenges he faces regaining the governor's mansion in a state Biden carried handily in 2020.

'We are facing a lot of headwinds from Washington, as you know. The President is unpopular today unfortunately here in Virginia, so we got to plow through,' he said in a virtual call with supporters last week.

McAuliffe tried to walk back the comments in an apperance on CNN's 'State of the Union' on Sunday. 'It's not dragging me down. I worry about the people of Virginia,' he said.

Even with Biden's numbers down, McAuliffe said the president will be back to stump for him, in a race McAuliffe is casting as critical to any Trump comeback.

'Joe Biden will be coming back,' he told CNN.

McAuliffe's race against the GOP nominee, first-time political candidate Glenn Youngkin, is tightening according to the latest polls. His effort to win a second, nonconsecutive term in office is one of only two regularly scheduled governor's races in the country this year and is being closely watched for indications of voter sentiment ahead of next year's midterms.

McAuliffe's campaign announced that Obama will join him in Richmond on Oct. 23 to mobilize Virginians during early voting, which began weeks ago.

Joe Biden won Virginia by 10 percentage points in 2020, running up vote margins in Richmond and the Northern Virginia suburbs.

But Biden's own approval ratings have dipped in recent weeks amid the chaotic Afghanistan pullout and difficulty getting his agenda through Congress. Virginia is home to a substantial portion of military voters.

Youngkin trails McAuliffe narrowly in the Fivethirtyeight polling average.

Barack Obama in 2008 became the first Democrat to win the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964
Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, and Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, participate in a debate at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
McAuliffe said Sunday that Biden was 'unpopular' in his state right now
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin trails McAuliffe narrowly in the Fivethirtyeight polling average. Youngkin is backed by former President Donald Trump. Obama is coming in to campaign for McAuliffe

Obama in 2008 became the first Democrat to win the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964 – a win that saw the state transform from reliably Republican to a 'purple' swing state.

Obama, who rallied Democrats in Virginia's capital city in 2017 before Ralph Northam beat Republican gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie, will follow other high-profile Democrats supporting McAuliffe.

First lady Jill Biden is set to visit Virginia on Friday. Stacey Abrams, the voting rights activist, grassroots organizer and former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, will campaign with McAuliffe in Norfolk and northern Virginia on Sunday.

McAuliffe said on 'Morning Joe' that Obama would be coming Saturday, in a way that suggested the visit would precede Abrams´ events. His campaign then had to clarify his remarks.

McAuliffe stumped with President Joe Biden in July. The president has not announced plans to return.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Youngkin but has not visited Virginia to support the former private equity executive.

Election Day is Nov. 2, and Tuesday is the last day to register to vote.

The lifelines from top political figures come after McAuliffe raised alarms on CNN about the failure for Democrats, who hold unified control but must contend with Republican Senate filibusters as well as internal divisions, to enact Biden's agenda.

'We have got frustration with Washington,' he said.

'Why haven't we passed this infrastructure bill? It passed the U.S. Senate with 69 votes two months ago.

'I have been very straight on television. We're tired of the chitty chat up in Washington. Get in a room and get this figured out. … They're paid to get up in Washington, get this done,' McAuliffe said.

