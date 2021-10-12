CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China has ability to address Evergrande situation, still risks remain -IMF

 8 days ago
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China has the ability to address the issues linked to China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) indebtedness, although there is a risk of the property developer's pain escalating to cause broader financial stress, the IMF said in a report and comments released Tuesday.

Evergrande, with more than $300 billion in liabilities, has concerned investors globally after it missed its third round of bond payments in three weeks, intensifying market fears over contagion involving other property developers as a wall of debt payment obligations come due in the near-term. Debt-saddled Chinese property firms took heavy fire in bond markets on Tuesday.

"I think the authorities have the means to address the situation," said Tobias Adrian, the IMF's Director of Monetary and Capital Markets Department, in an interview timed with the release of the IMF's Global Financial Stability Report on Tuesday. "They have the fiscal capacity and they have the legal and institutional tools to address this issue. So one thing that would have to go wrong is that communication is not very clear and the necessary steps are not being taken."

Adrian said that "at the moment contagion is contained."

The IMF's report said that contagion so far has been limited to other financially weak property developers and lower-rated firms. If the situation were to "escalate, there is a risk that broader financial stress may emerge, with implications for both the Chinese economy and financial sector as well as global capital markets at the extreme."

Beijing has prodded government-owned firms and state-backed property developers to purchase some of Evergrande's assets, people with knowledge of the matter previously said.

"As long as authorities have a clear plan, I would expect the situation gets resolved," Adrian said.

In the IMF's Global Financial Stability Report, the organization more broadly urged policymakers to "act decisively" and target continued economic support tailored to their countries' needs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, yen jumps as Evergrande jitters return

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Thursday as the upbeat mood that carried the Dow Jones and bitcoin to records a day earlier ran out of steam, replaced by fresh worries about the weakening Chinese property sector as a possible default by China Evergrande looms within days.
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
Reuters

BOJ says Japan's banking system stable, warns of risks

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s banking system remains stable as a whole but faces risks such as a possible increase in financial institutions’ credit costs caused by a delay in the country’s economic recovery, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Thursday. The central bank must also be vigilant...
Reuters

Australia shares end almost flat as Evergrande worries weigh on miners

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed little changed on Thursday as the lifting of restrictions in Melbourne later in the night helped investor sentiment and offset worries about China Evergrande Group’s potential debt default. The benchmark index inched 0.02% higher to close at 7,415.4 points. China Evergrande Group said...
Reuters

Japan's 10-year bond yields fall amid domestic equities retreat

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s benchmark 10-year government bond yields fell on Thursday as demand for safe-haven debt was underpinned by weak domestic equities, while investors bought back debt after the yields hit six-month highs in the previous session. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.085%,...
Reuters

Analysis: Exit of ECB's Weidmann, decade of economic change shows hawk as endangered species

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann was just a year into his tenure when the world began to change with three words. A speech by European Central Bank then-president Mario Draghi in July 2012 promising to do "whatever it takes" to keep the euro zone together wasn't, as it happens, just another turn in Europe's crisis of the moment.
