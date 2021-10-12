Ten Indicted in First October Grand Jury Session

(MOUNT VERNON) The Knox County Grand Jury issued ten indictments in its first session of the month. Casey A. Arck, 39, of Mount Vernon, was indicted for trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine, both felonies of the second degree, with forfeiture specifications. During a traffic stop, Arck was allegedly found to be in possession of approximately 22 grams of cocaine. The case was investigated by KCSO Det. Terry Wolfe.