Premier League

Former Blue Eddie Newton Reveals Pride in Chelsea Loan System

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago
Former Chelsea loan technical coach Eddie Newton has spoken upon his pride in the Blues' loan system, which he set up with Michael Emenalo years ago.

Newton played a key role and can be thanked for the breakthrough of some of Chelsea's stars, who impressed in loan spells away from the club.

Speaking with Goal, Newton discussed his pride in the regime that he helped to create.

The former Blue played a key role in Chelsea's infamous 'loan army' , which has seen stars like Andreas Christensen, Mason Mount and Reece James break through into the first team.

Newton discussed the feedback system that the club came up with, to help improve the players.

"We developed the feedback we gave players and improved our organisation with other clubs. When Michael went, I would get involved in loan negotiations before it went onto Marina (Granovskaia). It was something we built and that I was really proud of by the end," he said.

"We built a world-class programme that I know a lot of other people are copying today. A lot of clubs came to us and asked us for a little bit of help, we helped them up their game and that’s fine. You can only have the secret for a little bit!"

Chelsea have various players out on loan and will be hoping that the likes of Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher can do enough to impress this campaign to return and fight for their places at Chelsea next season.

