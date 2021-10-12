CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Exclusive-U.S. SEC opens inquiry into Wall Street banks’ staff communications -sources

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened a broad inquiry into how Wall Street banks are keeping track of employees’ digital communications, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. SEC enforcement staff contacted multiple banks in recent weeks to check whether they have been...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The first exchange-traded fund linked to the cryptocurrency bitcoin made its debut on Wall Street Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. ETF provider ProShares launched the fund that now trades under the ticker symbol "BITO" and tracks the bitcoin futures market, a milestone for both ETFs and cryptocurrencies.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Financial Times

Goldman caps bumper quarter on Wall Street for investment banking

Goldman Sachs reported a 60 per cent rise in quarterly profits, capping a week of bank earnings in which Wall Street firms reaped billions of dollars from a record burst of dealmaking. On Friday, Goldman reported third quarter group earnings per share of $14.93 on total net income of $5.4bn,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
American Banker

Fed's Quarles to end role as chief watchdog of Wall Street banks

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will be removed from his role as the main watchdog of Wall Street lenders after his title officially expires this week. The industry widely expected Quarles to effectively remain head of the central bank’s supervisory committee, even without the vice chairman title....
ECONOMY
advisorhub.com

SEC Chief to Wall Street: The Everything Crackdown Is Coming

(Bloomberg) — The joke in Washington is that Gary Gensler could inspire his own version of the game, “Drink Every Time…”. The rules: Down a shot every time the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chief says he’s “asked the staff” to consider new regulations. Gensler has “asked the staff” about...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gurbir Grewal
Forbes

Everyone Is Urging SEC To Stop Public Pension Mismanagement, Looting By Wall Street

As public pensions across the nation continue to spiral downward, pension trustees and participants, unions, and taxpayers in states including Alabama, California, Florida, Kentucky, Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina and Rhode Island are increasingly raising their voices to urge the SEC to stop rampant mismanagement of pension investments and looting by Wall Street. While the SEC has been slow to respond to public pension stakeholders, last week the federal securities regulator surprisingly subpoenaed records from the $66 billion Pennsylvania state pension fund related to possible improper gifts exchanged between Wall Street firms and any representatives of the state pension or the state. (Earlier this year, the FBI and federal prosecutors launched a criminal probe of PSERS immediately after the fund’s board issued a statement revealing its doubts about the figure it endorsed in its most recent annual financial results.) The time for enhanced protection of state and local government pensions—often called the “dumbest investors in the room” by Wall Street—by securities regulators is decades overdue. Hopefully, the SEC will step-up scrutiny of mismanagement and fleecing by Wall Street of government worker retirement funds.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust rises 2.4% as largest bitcoin fund says it has formally kicked off plan to convert into an ETF

Grayscale Investments said on Tuesday that it has formally applied with the Securities and Exchange Commission to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an exchange-traded fund that is pegged directly to the world's No. 1 digital asset rather than focus on creating a futures-linked ETF. The announcement comes as The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading on Tuesday under the ticker "BITO" on the New York Stock Exchange as a futures-linked ETF, which is being hailed as a major milestone in crypto. GBTC's aim to convert its trust, would allow the largest bitcoin product to retain its dominance...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Business Communications#U S#Wall Street#Digital Communications#Reuters#Democratic#Jpmorgan Chase Co
WNCY

Democrats pitch scaled-down U.S. bank tax reporting requirement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a scaled-down version of a proposal to crack down on wealthy tax cheats after intense bank lobbying, although the industry still called the plan onerous and problematic. The provision, part of a broader government spending package, would require banks to report...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Taylor Daily Press

Wall Street JPMorgan opens more on data and US inflation

NEW YORK (AP) – Stock markets in New York opened higher on Wednesday. Investors on Wall Street processed quarterly results, among other things, the large U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase. There were also figures on inflation in the United States, which rose further in September. Inflation plays a key role in the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Reserve interest rate policy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WNCY

Spies and lies: regulators round on Credit Suisse

ZURICH/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Credit Suisse misled authorities over spying on its staff and lied to investors about a corrupt loan to Mozambique, regulators said, painting a bleak picture of the cultural decay at the global bank. The hefty fines announced late on Tuesday by British and U.S. regulators in the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy