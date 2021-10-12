Community Voices: What’s what with all the changes at USF? (myths vs. facts)

October 20, 2021 - Tampa Bay-based cybersecurity leader ReliaQuest is strengthening its commitment to training the next generation of cyber talent. The firm is expanding its partnership with 3DE, a non-profit dedicated to re-engineering high school education. The partnership started in 2019 and included over 300 students across three local high schools. The expanded program adds four Tampa Bay high schools with ReliaQuest as the case challenge for its tenth-grade students. This marks the first time high schools from Tampa Bay worked locally with ReliaQuest on a cybersecurity curriculum, according to ReliaQuest's announcement. "We think about the talent shortage in cybersecurity as a skills transfer issue,” ReliaQuest CEO Brian Murphy said in the release. "There are enough people ready to raise their hand and help with this issue, we need to better equip them with the right skills. Working with 3DE we can use real-world examples to engage high school students and inspire them to start a career in cybersecurity. The curriculum will be available in Chamberlain High School and Hillsborough High School. Additional 3DE locations include Dunedin High School, St. Petersburg High School, Lake Worth High School, Osceola High School and others.

EDUCATION ・ 15 HOURS AGO