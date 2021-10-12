CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Community Voices: What’s what with all the changes at USF? (myths vs. facts)

By Caryn Nesmith
stpetecatalyst.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. In July, I became the inaugural community relations director at the University South Florida...

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

ReliaQuest expands cybersecurity curriculum for high schoolers in Tampa Bay

October 20, 2021 - Tampa Bay-based cybersecurity leader ReliaQuest is strengthening its commitment to training the next generation of cyber talent. The firm is expanding its partnership with 3DE, a non-profit dedicated to re-engineering high school education. The partnership started in 2019 and included over 300 students across three local high schools. The expanded program adds four Tampa Bay high schools with ReliaQuest as the case challenge for its tenth-grade students. This marks the first time high schools from Tampa Bay worked locally with ReliaQuest on a cybersecurity curriculum, according to ReliaQuest's announcement. "We think about the talent shortage in cybersecurity as a skills transfer issue,” ReliaQuest CEO Brian Murphy said in the release. "There are enough people ready to raise their hand and help with this issue, we need to better equip them with the right skills. Working with 3DE we can use real-world examples to engage high school students and inspire them to start a career in cybersecurity. The curriculum will be available in Chamberlain High School and Hillsborough High School. Additional 3DE locations include Dunedin High School, St. Petersburg High School, Lake Worth High School, Osceola High School and others.
EDUCATION
Kiplinger

11 Reasons You Don't Want to Retire in Florida

As retirement approaches and the punch of the coming polar vortex is conjuring dreams of warmer temperatures and a lost shaker of salt, you have Florida on your mind. After all, it’s the quintessential post-working world existence, so we're told. But is it right for you?. Before you take the...
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete named best place for outdoor enthusiasts to live & work

October 14, 2021 - Following an increase of people participating in outdoor activities during the pandemic, SmartAsset.com set out to rank the best places for outdoor enthusiasts to live and work. The financial advisement website compared 95 cities across several metrics and St. Petersburg claimed the top spot in their rankings. The city ranked 13th-best for air quality and 14th-best for its percentage of parkland. St. Pete also had the 18th-best unemployment rate, and Florida's outdoor recreation economy was ranked second in the country.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay ranked 5th best in country for real estate outlook

October 15, 2021 - A report released Thursday by Price Waterhouse Cooper and the Urban Land Institute has the Tampa Bay region ranked fifth in the nation for overall real estate prospects. The rankings were released in the Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2022 report that highlights evolving trends shaping the real estate industry. The report includes proprietary data and insights from nearly 1,700 leading industry experts and explores the sector’s encouraging and unprecedented recovery from the pandemic. Nashville took the top spot, while Tampa/St. Petersburg ranked just below Austin and above Charlotte.
REAL ESTATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside Industrious’ new co-working hub in downtown St. Pete

A new co-working space inside the tallest office building in Pinellas County is now open for business. Industrious and Third Lake Partners LLC, a Tampa investment advisory firm, announced the opening of Industrious 200 Central Avenue, a nearly 37,000-square-foot co-working space. The space occupies the third, fourth and fifth floors...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Cathie Wood to keynote the Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit

October 18, 2021 - ARK Invest recently relocated to St. Petersburg, and its CEO, Cathie Wood, will sit down with Embarc Collective's Lakshmi Shenoy for a fireside chat Nov. 5 at the Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit. The summit represents a rapidly growing blockchain community in Tampa Bay anchored by Celsius Network, which recently raised $400 million and is lead sponsor for the summit.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Honors College#Myths#Stem Education#St Petersburg College#Community Voices
cbs12.com

American Heritage Schools rank No.1 in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — For the 12th consecutive year, American Heritage Schools has received the highest number of National Merit Semifinalists in Florida. The Broward County campus ranked No. 1 in the state of Florida and ranked second place in the nation for top private schools. The Palm Beach...
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

USF Sarasota-Manatee lands $8.5 million arts grant, largest award in campus history

October 19, 2021 - Denise Davis-Cotton, Director of the University of South Florida’s Center for Partnerships in Arts Integrate Teaching (PAInT) program, has been named principal investigator of an $8.5 million grant. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Education to strengthen educational arts programming across the country. Titled Race, Equity, Arts and Cultural History (REACH), the project seeks to establish a national model to strengthen arts education that other schools can replicate. The project will be funded over five years, and the grant is the largest ever awarded to the Sarasota-Manatee Campus.
COLLEGES
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay marketing veterans join forces to form unique agency

Longtime marketing strategist Shane Needham wanted to escape the bubble of the corporate world, as did some of his close colleagues and friends – so they decided to take a leap of faith. Needham, who has worked at well-known firms such as 22squared and served on the Tampa Bay Wave...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay Tech names finalists for annual awards

Tampa Bay Tech has unveiled the finalists for this year’s technology awards show. The nonprofit technology council received nearly 100 nominations this year, according to the group’s announcement. This year’s show will return to Armature Works in downtown Tampa Nov. 12. The show has seven categories. Tech Leader of the...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
stpetecatalyst.com

All aboard: Everything you need to know about the Cross-Bay Ferry

The Cross-Bay Ferry is kicking off its new season on Thursday, as it works toward becoming a permanent transportation service in Tampa Bay. The ferry, operated by HMS Ferries Inc., was launched in 2017 and provides a link between St. Petersburg and Tampa. The goal is for the service to...
TAMPA, FL
usfca.edu

Empowering USF’s Black Community

With the help of generous donations from the university community, the Black Achievement Success and Engagement (BASE) program has grown significantly since it welcomed its first cohort in 2017. Resources such as the recent $2.5 million gift to BASE and the Tomasello-Millard BASE Economic Hardship Fund, among many others, are ensuring current students have the necessary tools to excel during their time at USF.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy