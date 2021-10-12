Keeping Pace with Olivia Palermo, Fashion’s Favorite Face
It should come as no surprise that Olivia Palermo is an in-person person. The model, designer, entrepreneur, and famed fashion girl likes to shop in-person, peruse collections in-person, network in-person. It's a preference that has elevated her to muse-status for needle-moving designers around the world, and greatly contributed to Palermo's decade—and then some—of high visibility. After all, you don't become one of the most famous faces in fashion by not showing up.coveteur.com
