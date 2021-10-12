CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Channel 4’s current remit is a ‘straitjacket’ that needs updating – former CEO

Shropshire Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government has been consulting on plans to privatise the channel. Channel 4’s current remit is a “straitjacket” that needs updating before the broadcaster “succumbs to the inevitable decline”, a former boss has said. Baron Grade of Yarmouth, who was chief executive between 1988 and 1997, told the House of...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Action is needed to prevent 'straitjacketed' Channel 4's 'inevitable decline', former Chief Executive Lord Grade tells Lords committee, as channel's current CEO claims privatisation would have a 'negative impact' on its content

Channel 4's current remit is a 'straitjacket' that needs updating before the broadcaster 'succumbs to the inevitable decline', a former boss of the channel has said. Baron Grade of Yarmouth, who was Channel 4 chief executive between 1988 and 1997, told the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee the broadcaster needed to own its own intellectual property and 'gain scale'.
ECONOMY
Forbes

The 14 DEI Terms Every CEO Needs To Know

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Expert; Speaker; Author; Training - CEO and Founder of Gupta Consulting Group. October is Global Diversity Awareness Month, and if you’re a CEO, it’s a perfect time to “walk the walk” when it comes to being an advocate for your organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. While actions do speak louder than words, words themselves also have power. Knowing the language of DEI, and incorporating that language into your conversations with your employees, is crucial. Here are the 14 DEI terms that every CEO needs to know.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Shropshire Star

Bank tax surcharge ‘set to be slashed in Budget’

The Chancellor is reportedly planning to cut the sector’s additional profit levy from 8% to 3%. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is reportedly planning to more than halve the tax surcharge on bank profits in next week’s Budget to help boost London’s competitiveness as a global financial centre. Mr Sunak will announce...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Channel 4#Baron Grade#Digital Committee#Lord Grade Described#British#Ip
Shropshire Star

Inflation rate signals £1bn business rates hike in England next year

The Office for National Statistics revealed on Wednesday that Consumer Price Index inflation was 3.1% in September. Continued high inflation last month has signalled that business rates for firms in England could rise by around £1 billion next April. The Office for National Statistics revealed on Wednesday that Consumer Price...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Javid to face questions as Government under pressure over rising Covid cases

The head of the NHS Confederation has called for ‘Plan B’ to be implemented to avoid a winter crisis for the health service. Health Secretary Sajid Javid will lead a Downing Street press conference as the Government faces pressure from health chiefs to impose coronavirus restrictions. Mr Javid’s appearance comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Facebook fined £50.5m over handling of Giphy takeover probe

The social network said it disagrees with the Competition and Markets Authority’s decision, calling it ‘unfair’. Facebook has been fined £50.5 million after failing to provide enough important information to the competition regulator investigating the firm’s takeover of GIF sharing platform Giphy. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
MarketWatch

Hexo names beverage executive Scott Cooper as CEO

Hexo Corp on Wednesday named beverage executive Scott Cooper its new president and CEO, two days after announcing the departure of founder and ex-CEO Sebastien St-Louis. Cooper currently works as CEO of Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and Hexo. Hexo Chairman Michael Munzar said Cooper's two decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods and his "success in launching and growing Truss' innovative portfolio to be the Canadian market leader in cannabis beverages, and experience working in the United States position him well to defend Hexo's position as a market leader in Canada," according to a statement. For an interim period not to exceed six months, Cooper will continue simultaneously in his current role as CEO of Truss Beverages to ensure a smooth transition for the business, the company said. Shares of Hexo are down 47.3% this year, compared to a rise of 1% by the Cannabis ETF .
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Public must play its part to prevent future Covid restrictions, Javid warns

The head of the NHS Confederation has warned the UK risks ‘stumbling into a winter crisis’ unless Plan B is implemented. The public must play its part to prevent future Covid-19 restrictions becoming necessary, the Health Secretary has said as he ruled out implementing the Government’s “Plan B” for the moment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Challenges faced by women in business ‘amplified’ by Covid, research finds

The historic challenges faced by female entrepreneurs has been “amplified” by the pandemic, new research suggests.A study by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in 2018 found 231,390 jobs in Scotland were created by women-owned businesses and contributed £8.8 billion annually to the economy.Research by Professor Norin Arshed of Dundee University – which included 12 focus groups from six regions in Scotland, one-to-one interviews with 12 businesswomen and 26 enterprise support organisation staff members – found access to finance, networking and social cultural barriers were exacerbated during Covid-19.Female-owned businesses such as those in the retail, beauty and fitness sectors were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Facebook ‘planning company rebrand’ to reflect future plans

Mark Zuckerberg is said to be keen to signal the company’s intent to move beyond just social media and the controversies which have engulfed it. Facebook is planning to rebrand the company with a new name to reflect the firm’s shift to building the metaverse, it has been reported. According...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Almost two-thirds of Britons think society ‘is unequal’

More people want benefits for the unemployed to be prioritised for extra Government spending, according to the National Centre for Social Research. The proportion of people who believe that British society is unequal is at its highest level in almost a quarter of a century, research suggests. Nearly two-thirds (64%)...
SOCIETY
TheConversationAU

Why Australian unions should welcome the new Agricultural Visa

Unions have been quick to condemn Australia’s new Agricultural Visa, which will give approved employers access to “skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled” workers from ASEAN nations and the UK from late this year. ACTU president Michelle O’Neill has warned of a “second-class workforce” with “none of the protections or rights that all Australian workers should be able to rely on”. But many aspects of the visa are actually a step in the right direction and could provide unions with organising opportunities. The scheme is being sold as a complement to two existing schemes, the Seasonal Worker Programme and the Pacific Labour Scheme. In...
INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson agrees trade deal with New Zealand

It comes after 16 months of negotiations over the agreement. Boris Johnson has agreed on a new trade deal with New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern. The Government said the deal, agreed on Wednesday, would cut red tape for businesses and end tariffs on exports. But farmers warned of “huge...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Retail boss James Timpson is praised after announcing all menopausal employees can claim back their prescription costs for HRT

The CEO of retailer Timpson has been praised for offering all his employees the chance to claim back their prescription charges if they're prescribed HRT. James Timpson, 50, from Manchester, whose great-grandfather founded the chain which is best known for shoe repairs and cutting keys, took to Twitter to announce the new scheme for World Menopause Day.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy