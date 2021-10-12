The Secret to Delicious Vegan Korean Food Is My Fish-Free ‘Fishy’ Sauce
My mother kept her sauces, oils, and vinegars in a deep cupboard next to her stove—the kind you'd have to squat to see at eye level. Lined with both contact paper and a paper towel, it carried an assortment of half-empty bottles, their twisty tops often hanging by a thread: multiple kinds of soy sauce—known as ganjang in Korean—a canteen of toasted sesame oil, glass vials of rice vinegar and mirin, and, of course, the sticky bottle of fish sauce.
