Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy react to the announcement that Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal are set to fight at UFC 269 in December. The guys tell you why this fight is years in the making before discussing all the possibilities of this fight and Usman-Covington II next month. Then, 3PAC take some fiery calls from the listeners, which include an appearance from Edwards’s manager (57:45) and the best call in show history made by a self-described “good troll” (43:50). This conversation originally aired on Spotify Greenroom. Download the app today and give the guys a follow so that you get all the latest updates.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO