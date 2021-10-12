CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Too-Cute-for-Words Pictures of Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

By Riane Konc
 9 days ago
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins (nee Gregory), have quite the history: Though they’ve only been married since 2012, the couple has a romantic backstory that dates all the way back to grade school!. Rhett and his wife dated for a few months when they were 15 ... but...

