CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Foxes, Meerkats, Oh My: Fall Arrives at Santa Barbara Zoo

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC San Diego
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Barbara Zoo's "Spooky Zoo" is on from Oct. 11-31, 2021. Zoo guests are invited to visit in costume (check the guidelines before you go) THERE ARE CELEBRATIONS, and then there are "spell"-abrations, those sweet and lively larks that aren't too scary but might be a little... hairy. Or perhaps "furry" is the better word, since we're talking about leopards and meerkats and all of the super-cute critters that call the Santa Barbara Zoo home. The animal park just launched its own seasonal "spell"-abration on Oct. 11, 2021, all to give people who adore Halloween a side of not-so-frightful fun, while providing the beasties around the property plenty of pumpkin-y delights. Nope, we're not suggesting that keepers are decorating the animals' habitats with jack o'lanterns; rather, a number of the animals are getting their pumpkin-obsessed noms on, thanks to special squash-y snacks.

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth back home after first night in hospital in years

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth spent a night in hospital for the first time in years for what royal officials termed 'preliminary investigations' but was in good spirits and back at work at her Windsor Castle home on Thursday. The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch cancelled...
U.K.
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Barbara, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Foxes#Pumpkin#Know Santa Barbara Zoo#Spooky Zoo#The Spooky Zoo#Nifty
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy