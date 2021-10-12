Foxes, Meerkats, Oh My: Fall Arrives at Santa Barbara Zoo

Santa Barbara Zoo's "Spooky Zoo" is on from Oct. 11-31, 2021. Zoo guests are invited to visit in costume (check the guidelines before you go) THERE ARE CELEBRATIONS, and then there are "spell"-abrations, those sweet and lively larks that aren't too scary but might be a little... hairy. Or perhaps "furry" is the better word, since we're talking about leopards and meerkats and all of the super-cute critters that call the Santa Barbara Zoo home. The animal park just launched its own seasonal "spell"-abration on Oct. 11, 2021, all to give people who adore Halloween a side of not-so-frightful fun, while providing the beasties around the property plenty of pumpkin-y delights. Nope, we're not suggesting that keepers are decorating the animals' habitats with jack o'lanterns; rather, a number of the animals are getting their pumpkin-obsessed noms on, thanks to special squash-y snacks.