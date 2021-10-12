CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing a Gun at a Woman and Threatening to Shoot Her

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — A 23-year-old Sauk Rapids man was jailed after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and threatening to kill her. According to the criminal complaint, Sauk Rapids police were called to an apartment building on the 1000 block of 1st Street South about 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Officers were told that Ryan Goebel-Sexton had gotten into an argument with his live-in girlfriend. She told police during the argument, he grabbed a gun and said he wanted to kill himself. She said he pointed the gun at her and threatened to shoot her if she called 911.

