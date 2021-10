The beginning of the end of Ozark is here, but at least there will be more episodes in the fourth and final season. The 14 episodes are split across two parts, and Netflix has announced that Part 1 will premiere on Friday, January 21, 2022. The streaming service also released a teaser. Perhaps hints of what to expect can be found in the lines of dialogue playing over the video: “Money is at its essence that measure of a man’s choices”; “Why do I have this feeling we both know you’d be better off dead?”; “Broken promises got consequences”; “Sometimes, if you don’t move forward, you die”; and “Today’s a beginning.” Watch the teaser, which ends with a look at the Byrdes (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) below.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO