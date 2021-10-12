Latest Deals with Gold and Spotlight Sale revealed
Microsoft has shared the latest set of deals for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 owners. For the next week, Xbox Live Gold members on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One can pick up co-op shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite (20 percent off), Borderlands 3 and its season pass (67 percent off), GreedFall (70 percent off), and Mafia III: Definitive Edition (67 percent off) at a discount. Other deals include 67 percent off Injustice 2, 35 percent off Red Dead Redemption 2, and 50 percent off several Project Cars 3 add-ons.egmnow.com
