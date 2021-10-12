CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
28 Years Ago: Faith Hill Releases Her Debut Album, 'Take Me as I Am'

By Annie Zaleski
On Oct. 12, 1993, Faith Hill released her debut album, Take Me as I Am. Co-produced by Scott Hendricks, Michael Clute and Gary Burr — the latter a songwriter with whom Hill sang and crafted her first demo — the record helped establish the Mississippi native as one of the most promising artists of the '90s.

Mississippi State
Faith Hill
Connie Smith
Scott Hendricks
Erma Franklin
Aretha Franklin
Bert Berns
