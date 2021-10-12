CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral man gets 21 months for contractor fraud

By NBC2 News
 8 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral man was sentenced to 21 months in prison Tuesday after an over $550,000 contractor scheme.

Christopher Cheney, 43, the owner of Southern Premier Homes, was booked on one count of scheme to defraud after dozens of people said he took their money but didn’t do the work.

The Cape Coral Police Department investigated the case after a victim reported that they had hired Cheney to build a home before finding that no progress had been made and the office was permanently closed.

Cheney was also ordered to pay restitution of $569,303.09 and will not be allowed to hold a contractor license or any license involving work in banking, loan, mortgage or real estate, court documents show.

His prison sentence will be followed by 120 months of state probation.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

In August 2017, Southern Premier abruptly shut down.

Customers said Cheney took their money but didn’t build their homes.

“It was quite devastating to find out that the money had just been taken from us,” Lisa Johnson of St. James City said.

Johnson is one of Cheney’s former customers. She paid Cheney $15,000. When he didn’t do the work, she filed a complaint through the state, the attorney general’s office and Cape Coral Police.

In August 2018, one year later, customers had filed reports, and they were waiting.

Cape Coral police were asked to find out why Cheney and other accused contractors had not been arrested or charged.

“Victims want to know why aren’t police arresting these guys?” Polansky asked Cpl. Phil Mullen.

“From a law enforcement perspective, it starts at the road of course. Your patrol officers are going to come out and take that complaint. They have to determine whether there is probable cause for an arrest,” Cpl. Phil Mullen said.

In September 2018, two weeks after that investigation, Christopher Cheney was arrested and charged with scheme to defraud by obtaining property valuing $50,000 or more, a first-degree felony.

