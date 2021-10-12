CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Honoring Our Fallen holding formal dedication ceremony of the United States Army Sergeant Thomas R. MacPherson Memorial Interchange

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe invite you to the formal dedication ceremony of the United States Army Sergeant Thomas R. MacPherson Memorial Interchange. MacPherson was born July 20, 1986 in Long Beach, California and graduated from Los Alamitos High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in May 2007 and completed One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, GA., as an infantryman. After graduating from the Basic Airborne Course there, he was assigned to the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program also at Fort Benning.

www.oc-breeze.com

