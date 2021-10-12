We Are Hiring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- JAUNT has announced the hiring of a new chief executive officer. According to a release, Ted Rieck will join the organization on Dec. 6. “The board is pleased to welcome Ted Rieck to JAUNT. He is a highly experienced transit leader with the right blend of operations, planning, finance, and program development skills,” said JAUNT Board of Directors President Randy Parker. “Is it with immeasurable gratitude that we thank Karen Davis for her leadership over the last year. Under her direction, JAUNT has continued to provide exemplary service to this community, fulfilling the organization’s mission and vision. We are excited about what Ted and Karen will do together.”

14 DAYS AGO