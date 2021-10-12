Hochul signs bill to add 0.5% tax to most East End sales
An additional real estate sales tax in the East End is one step closer to fruition after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a Hamptons legislator’s bill into law. The legislation would add a 0.5 percent real estate transfer tax to certain sales in the Peconic Bay region. According to Newsday, the law is still subject to voter approval at the local level in the five towns that make up the South Fork and North Fork: East Hampton, Shelter Island, Southampton, Southold and Riverhead.therealdeal.com
