Hochul signs bill to add 0.5% tax to most East End sales

OAKLAND (KPIX) — The high cost of real estate isn’t a problem to those who can afford to stay put. But it’s causing some African Americans to sell their homes and move. Now, a new program from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is giving low-income Black homeowners a chance to profit from their houses without having to leave. In the 1980’s Oakland was 46% African American, the largest Black-dominant city in California. But since then, the city has lost nearly 40,000 of its Black residents, some of them because of the skyrocketing cost of housing. Gentrification is taking its toll on...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO