Anthony Gonzalez could go no bigger. At least, so it seemed after 2008’s Saturdays=Youth. Departing from the ambient soundscapes and instrumentals of earlier M83 releases, Saturdays=Youth was a breakthrough for the project, introducing a whole lot more people to M83. It featured songs that were lush and gloriously over the top in their ’80s-isms and teenage visions. There were songs that walloped you over the head with great waves of yearning, and there were songs that drifted off into spacious, droning outros. It was a lot to take in, but easy to immerse yourself in. And then, to follow that up, somehow Gonzalez did go bigger.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO