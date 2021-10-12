CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Has Delayed the New Roadster Yet Again

By Tyler Duffy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when Tesla unveiled an all-new version of the Roadster to great fanfare back in 2017? The company happily opened the order books and began taking $50,000 deposits — or full $250,000 payments for those who wanted a Founders Series version. Since then, we've heard plenty of wild claims about the car, such as the car having a SpaceX package with cold air thrusters allowing the Roadster to levitate and accelerate from 0-60 mph in 1.1 seconds. But the production timeline — Tesla initially promised the car would come in 2020 — has been continually pushed back.

