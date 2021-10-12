Tesla Has Delayed the New Roadster Yet Again

One of the next big car companies could be one you’ve never heard of, so how about this: Fisker?. Okay, so you may remember the ill-fated Fisker Karma from some years ago. Undeterred by that experience, company founder Henrik Fisker had dusted himself off, come up with another plan, secured substantial backing and will be launching the first model from an all-new Fisker car company in just a few weeks. He’s hired some of the best people in the business to work with him and has just revealed plans to develop two new models at his soon-to-open Fisker Magic Works in the UK.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO