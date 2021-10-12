CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Cooper Lake State Park Celebrates 25 Years

Fall may be the best time to experience a Texas State Park and Cooper Lake State Park is no exception! Making this October more special than most is the park’s 25th Anniversary Celebration. Cooper Lake State Park was opened to the public in 1996 and is one of the newest parks in our vast Texas State Park system. The festivities will take place on October 15th and October 16th. We are waiving all entrance fees during the two-day event so that means, FREE!

frontporchnewstexas.com

Lifestyle
