CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Norway PM to step down, Labor leader expected to take over

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsCyP_0cOqL3L200
Norway Politics Norway's Labor Party leader Jonas Gahr Stoere gives the thumbs up as he emerges from an audience with Norway's King Harald at the Royal Palace, in Oslo, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Tuesday she will step down as head of a three-party, minority center-right government after the left-leaning bloc won last month’s parliament elections. The leader of Norway’s Labor Party Stoere is expected to take over at the head of a two-party, center-left, minority coalition this week. (Torstein Boee/NTB scanpix via AP) (Torstein Boee)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Tuesday she will step down as head of a three-party, minority center-right government after a left-leaning bloc won last month’s parliamentary election. The leader of Norway’s Labor Party, Jonas Gahr Stoere, is expected to take over later this week.

The 60-year-old Solberg, head of Norway's Conservative Party, was ousted after two four-year terms when her party lost nine seats in the country's Sept. 13 election. She will remain as a caretaker leader until Gahr Stoere has presented a new governing team Thursday for a two-party, center-left coalition.

"Eight years is a long time,” Solberg told reporters after she handed over her letter of resignation to the country’s figurehead monarch, King Harald, as required by the Constitution. “He accepted it and I urged him to ask Jonas Gahr Stoere to form a government.”

In Norway, an outgoing prime minister only announces his or her departure when another party leader is ready to form a new Cabinet.

In 2013, Solberg became Norway’s second female prime minister. She first headed a two-party minority government with the anti-immigration Progress Party. It was twice enlarged — first in 2018 with the Liberal Party and a year later with the small Christian Democratic Party and then became a majority government.

However, in January 2020, the populist Progress Party pulled out of the coalition, leaving Solberg to lead a three-party, minority government with her own Conservatives, the centrist Liberal Party and the Christian Democrats.

Gahr Stoere, 61, is poised to head a government with the euroskeptic Center Party, Norway’s third largest, which is expected to seek a majority in the 169-seat Stortinget. He is expected to outline the coalition's political platform on Wednesday and the Cabinet's lineup the following day.

The discovery of oil and gas in Norway’s waters in the 1960s turned the Scandinavian nation into one of the richest countries in the world, with a strong welfare system and a high living standard. It is not a member of the European Union but trades closely with the 27-nation bloc.

Norway's oil wealth helped it withstand Europe’s financial crisis and retain low unemployment. The oil industry is the country’s biggest industry, responsible for over 40% of exports and directly employs more than 5% of the workforce.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Austria's Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition

VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday to pull his coalition government back from the brink of collapse after the junior party demanded his head because he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption. The move by Kurz, who denies wrongdoing, satisfied his coalition partner,...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Germany’s CDU leader poised to step down after election defeat

The leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has signalled he is prepared to step down after his party’s defeat in last month’s federal elections, but intends to oversee the search for a candidate to unite the fractious centre-right. Armin Laschet, Angela Merkel’s designated successor who ended up leading the...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Polish PM warns EU leaders of threat to bloc's future

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday warned fellow EU leaders that the European Union risked unravelling if there was no "democratic control" over its institutions. Writing to EU leaders ahead of a summit this week, Morawiecki wrote that the EU risked becoming a "centrally managed organism run by institutions deprived of democratic control".
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erna Solberg
94.1 Duke FM

New Austrian leader to take over as opposition say Kurz remains in charge

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg prepared to be sworn in as chancellor on Monday after Sebastian Kurz resigned https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrias-kurz-says-stepping-down-chancellor-2021-10-09 in the face of corruption allegations, while the opposition said the new leader would merely continue to do Kurz’s bidding. The Greens, the junior partner to Kurz’s conservatives,...
POLITICS
Telegraph

How the US faces catastrophic defeat by China or Russia in a hypersonic Third World War

The recent test of a hypersonic nuclear-capable missile by China is a reminder that any future major war between great powers will look very different to the last. In addition to hypersonic weapons - launched into space and gliding to targets - we can probably also expect Artificial Intelligence "drone swarms", and autonomous rockets delivering vehicles and supplies to battlefields.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Labor Party#Ap#Norwegian#Cabinet#Progress Party#The Liberal Party#Conservatives#Christian Democrats#Scandinavi
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Wants A National Fleet Of All-Electric Cars, But On The Way There, His Own Admin Is Erecting A Speed Bump The Size Of A Nevada Mountain

President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
The Independent

US and EU ambassadors: Enforce U.N. sanctions on North Korea

The United States and several European countries on Wednesday condemned North Korea’s recent missile tests and said Pyongyang’s technical advances demonstrate the urgent need to ramp up implementation of U.N. sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs and its economic activities.U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged North Korea to stop its “reckless provocations” that violate Security Council sanctions resolutions. She said it should start talks with the Biden administration without preconditions toward the goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.She urged all countries to fully implement U.N. sanctions “so that we can prevent the DPRK from accessing the funds,...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Putin will not attend COP 26 climate summit: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go to next month's landmark UN climate summit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday as the UK stressed the importance of national leaders' presence. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "unfortunately Putin will not fly to Glasgow", while stressing that climate change was "one of our foreign policy's most important priorities".
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

US can't defend against new Chinese hypersonic missiles, official warns

America cannot defend against hypersonic missiles, a senior official warned, after China allegedly tested new weaponry in an accelerating global arms race. Robert Wood, America's disarmament ambassador, said Washington was "very concerned" after a report suggested Beijing had secretly tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that went around the globe in August.
MILITARY
KREX

Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize

BRUSSELS (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize Wednesday in a clear slap at President Vladimir Putin. In awarding the Sakharov Prize to Navalny, the European Parliament praised his “immense personal bravery.” The 45-year-old activist was poisoned with a nerve agent last year and promptly […]
ADVOCACY
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
stljewishlight.org

Chinese state-run site proposes ‘final solution to the Taiwan question,’ and German lawmaker compares it to Nazi rhetoric

TAIPEI, Taiwan (JTA) — A German lawmaker heard ominous echoes of Nazi Germany after a Chinese state-run media outlet threatened violence in calling for a “final solution to the Taiwan question.”. Frank Müller-Rosentritt, a member of German parliament and its foreign affairs committee, compared the terminology to the Nazis’ “final...
CHINA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
69K+
Followers
70K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy