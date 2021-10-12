Everything You Need to Know When Choosing a New Wireless Plan

The following advice has been put together by @vitalpetclub. Having your cat microchipped is really important – especially if they become lost or stolen – as most vet practices, animal shelters, dog wardens and even some police officers have access to a microchip scanner. This scanner will allow them to scan your cat to access your details so they can be safely returned to you. But how exactly do microchips work? Can you change your contact details after a cat is chipped? How old does your cat have to be for a chip? And can you track your cat’s microchip? Find the answers to all your microchip questions below.

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO