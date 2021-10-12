Everything You Need to Know When Choosing a New Wireless Plan
Whether you just graduated and are getting off the family plan, or you're merging finances with an S.O., setting up your own wireless plan is a key milestone on the path to becoming a true grown-up. But, there’s so much to consider: like if you need a new device, or if your plan fits your data usage. Thankfully, it doesn’t have to be as complicated as it seems — especially if you look into virtual mobile network providers like Straight Talk Wireless — and keep a few things in mind:www.thrillist.com
