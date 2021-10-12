Chillicothe Wins Battle of VB Lady Hornets Teams

The Chillicothe Hornets Volleyball team (11-12) defeated the Penney Hornets 25-7, 25-7 and 25-7 at Chillicothe High School. The Hornets celebrated seniors Gracie West, Makayla Vance and Claire Ripley. The Hornets also raised $825 for cancer treatment. Lindy Chapman from Hedrick Medical Center received the funds. Gracie West and Claire Ripley along with junior Trista Tipton led the team with three kills each. Trista led the team with six assists and seven digs. Junior Anna Fisher controlled the match with 17 aces.