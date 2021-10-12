Baby elephant still in guarded condition, ‘Hamilton’ tickets, Advocacy Action Day and more in ETC.

The female African elephant calf born at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium’s International Conservation Center in Somerset County remains in guarded condition. New mother Sukuri gave birth to the big bundle of joy on July 18. Despite several ailments, the calf continues to be active and bright between bouts of nursing and resting. While at the 1,000-acre conservation, research, education, breeding and training facility, she has been receiving care 24 hours a day.