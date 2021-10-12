CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Know the Enemy: What No. 20 Florida Does Well Plays Right into LSU's Weaknesses

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 8 days ago

This weekend is an opportunity for LSU to come out and put a temporary hault to all of the outside noise surrounding the program. But the Tigers will have to go through a very tricky Florida team Saturday morning.

The Gators have lost two conference games and are in a very critical crossroads of their 2021 season. We caught up with AllGators publisher Zach Goodall to get more of an insider's perspective on what Florida has looked like in recent weeks and how the Gators can attack the Tigers' weaknesses.

1. Florida has been a tricky team to figure out this year. One week it’s taking Alabama to the final play and the next it’s making costly mistakes against Kentucky. Where would you assess the state of the program in year four under Dan Mullen?

A: I think it's the same as it has been, as weird as that might sound. Remember, even though the team reached new highs in year three by reaching the SEC Championship, Florida was upset on the road against Texas A&M and at home against a struggling LSU team. Yet, UF was seven points away from a College Football Playoff berth at the end of SEC play, in all likelihood.

This is a theme under Dan Mullen. His teams are always a threat to knock off top programs and he can call a masterful gameplan when he feels the pressure to do so. But at the same time, the Gators tend to lose a game or two every season that they're supposed to win under his watch.

In my opinion, although several factors contribute to these losses, the biggest issue is the talent gap as UF has not recruited at the level it is expected to since Mullen's arrival. Even when teams like LSU go through a down-season, they have a chance against UF due to the talent on their rosters.

2. It really looks like this offense is flowing through Emory Jones. He leads the team in rushing and has improved with his arm the last three weeks as well. Where has been some of the growth with Jones this year and how can his skill set be best used to attack LSU this weekend?

A: A lot of Florida fans wouldn't agree with your assessment, but I do. He's no Kyle Trask but Jones has consistently improved this season as a passer, anticipating reads better each week and making timely, accurate throws in the short-to-intermediate levels of the field. Deep passing has been a concern, but against Vanderbilt (although it's important to keep the opponent in mind), Jones completed 4-of-5 passes of 20+ yards for 191 yards and a touchdown, per PFF.

And as you mentioned, Jones is a legitimate threat on the ground. That doesn't need much further explanation.

I clamored for Mullen to expand upon play-action calls after the loss to Kentucky to open up the deep passing game and it seems like he listened, because Jones was lights out on such concepts on Saturday and actually ran more play-action than traditional drop-backs. It was against Vanderbilt, keep in mind, but the progress was evident. I'd figure Mullen and Jones will continue to build upon that strategy against LSU and future opponents.

3. Led by two phenomenal edge rushers, Florida’s defense has been relatively consistent all season. What makes Carter and Cox such a lethal combination and who are a few other names to know about on this defense?

A: Carter in particular has been lights out, combining size and strength with impressive athleticism to bully offensive linemen en route to the quarterback. He makes his money off the edge, but he is more than capable of flexing inside and rushing from the tackle position. Cox remains flashy, much like last season, but has been dealing with injuries dating back to the summer which has limited his ability to make plays consistently. He creates a lot of pressure, but must finish plays more often.

Obviously, Kaiir Elam is a name to keep on as he contests Derek Stingley as the best cornerback in the nation - although, Elam has missed the past three games with a knee sprain. Freshman corner Jason Marshall has filled Elam's role nicely, however, and could start opposite of the Preseason All-American if Elam is able to suit up against the Tigers.

4. It’s rare in this series for either team to have a winning streak. How motivated is this Florida team to end that two game losing streak in Baton Rouge?

A: I'd imagine they're extremely motivated, not as much from losing to the Tigers last year but by how they lost the game. This Florida team - specifically on defense - is far more mature and in unison than last year's squad. You won't see a player throw the opposition's shoe across the field or anything similar in this matchup: The Gators will cross their Ts and dot their Is in order to secure a victory in Baton Rouge.

5. How do you see this game playing out?

A: I think LSU will cover the current 10-point spread considering how Florida fared in its first true road test of the year against Kentucky - crowd noise can and will throw the offense off at times. That being said, Florida is the better team right now in my opinion and is far less injury-plagued. I thought UF's defense would play better against Max Johnson than it did a year ago before Kayshon Boutte's injury was ruled season-ending, which only gives Florida a bigger edge. Give me the Gators, 28-20.

Comments / 0

Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Know Your Enemy: Vanderbilt Commodores

After a stunning loss to the Kentucky Wildcats, the Florida Gators look to get back on track Saturday in The Swamp against the Vanderbilt Commodores. I asked Justin Hershey, sports editor of the Vanderbilt Hustler, a few questions about Saturday’s matchup. Vandy obviously had a big win last week over...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LSUCountry

An Early Look At LSU Football's Matchup With Florida

LSU's 2021 season is starting its fall off a very steep and very long cliff but have a chance to slowly start turning it around when top 25 Florida comes to town on Saturday. The Tigers will return to Baton Rouge sporting a two game win streak against the Gators following the 2019 win and unexpected follow up victory over top 10 Florida in 2020 in the Swamp. These are two programs in dire need of some momentum heading into this matchup as the Tigers have lost two straight while the Gators have also dropped two games in SEC play.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
247Sports

The key three: What LSU needs to win vs. Florida

LSU sits less than 24 hours away from its contest against Florida as a team wounded and looking ahead at a brutal upcoming schedule. Still, the Tigers and head coach Ed Orgeron are intent on saving their season and that starts with a massive upset win over the Gators on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Tiger Stadium.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

ESPN's College Gameday crew picks Florida - LSU

The No. 20 Florida Gators have another SEC match up this weekend as they take on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge for a 12:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The Gators are 4-2 on the year heading into this SEC rivalry game. The Tigers enter this game with a 3-3 record coming off a loss this past weekend to Kentucky. The Tigers have their fair share of players that will be missing from this game due to injury.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Richardson’s Herculean effort falls short; Florida loses shootout to LSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No. 20 ranked Florida headed in to their showdown with unranked LSU coming off a shutout of lowly Southeastern Conference foe, Vanderbilt, but despite being a 12.5 point road favorite, even the most confident fan of the orange and blue acknowledged this contest wouldn’t be as easy as their previous game.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Trask
Person
Dan Mullen
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football Playoff#American Football#Tigers#Allgators#Texas A M#Sec
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
202
Followers
749
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy