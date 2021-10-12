CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Downey, CA

Paging Dr. Frischer: Snacking

By Dr. Alan Frischer
thedowneypatriot.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody loves to snack. Today’s question isn’t so much whether to do it, but how often is best, and what should we be eating?. There is nothing wrong with snacking – in fact, it is generally better to eat small, frequent nutritious meals, as opposed to just a few enormous ones. This provides a steady flow of nutrients, and minimizes peaks and valleys. Those of us with very long work or school days will particularly benefit from good snacking. And, if you are among those who get ravenously hungry or suffer from low blood sugar between main meals, then snacking is an especially good idea.

www.thedowneypatriot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Quick and Dirty Tips

Nutrition Diva's Rules for Snacking

Snacks made with more nutritious ingredients and fewer additives may (or may not) be lower in calories, sodium, or sugar than their ultra-processed counterparts. But they may be easier to enjoy in moderation. Just be sure they aren't displacing other nutritious foods in your diet. I recently got an email...
NUTRITION
Health

4 Foods That Cause Constipation, According to Experts

Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
HEALTH
clevelandclinic.org

Urine Smell: What Does It Mean?

Does your urine ever smell a little… well, stinky? It’s probably just a sign of dehydration or something you ate, but it could also be a warning about a larger health issue. Learn more from a urologist.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Downey, CA
Local
California Health
Woman's World

Why You Should Stop Reheating Your Coffee in the Microwave ASAP — Especially if You’re Over 65

Slowly sipping on a cup of coffee is one of life’s simple pleasures. Nothing beats that warmth, comfort, and energy boost it gives you as you dive into your to-do list for the day… that is, until it gets cold. If you’re the kind of person who gets intensely focused on something, chances are you forget about your drink until it cools down and you need to make a trip to the microwave. Unfortunately, reheating coffee in the microwave has some serious downsides.
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snack Foods#Fast Foods#Processed Foods#Nutrition
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
RECIPES
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
fashionisers.com

5 Secrets to Making Your Home Smell Amazing

There’s something special about walking into a home that smells amazing. It instantly makes you feel comforted and at ease. Making your home smell great doesn’t have to be complicated. Here are five simple secrets to make your home smell amazing. 1. Add Essential Oils to Your Air Filters. A...
HOME & GARDEN
Woman's World

This Tasty Bread Is Better Than Wheat if You Want to Lose Weight and Shed Body Fat

A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Food Network

In Other Important Questions: What Is Spam Made Of?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Many people are in the dark about what’s in the Spam can. Bet you also didn't know this: Spam has been made with the same recipe since 1937, with just 6 simple ingredients. World War II and the Korean War spread the lunchmeat from Hormel Foods around the world where it is still revered.
RECIPES
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

NO-BAKE PEANUT BUTTER BANANA FUDGE BARS

No-bake peanut butter banana fudge bars made with banana, oats, & peanut butter that are perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack! Easy peanut butter chocolate recipe made quick & is super tasty!. These no bake fudge bars are filled with delicious flavors and textures in every bite. You’re going...
RECIPES
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Kellogg’s Hit with Lawsuit Over Its Strawberry Pop-Tarts

Things are getting a little wild at Kellogg’s. While the company has long made Strawberry Pop-Tarts, they are being sued for not having enough fruit. That’s right, not enough strawberries in the strawberry filling. Pop-Tarts are one of the more versatile and easy-to-eat breakfast foods. Room temperature, in the toaster,...
BUSINESS
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy