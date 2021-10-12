Paging Dr. Frischer: Snacking
Everybody loves to snack. Today’s question isn’t so much whether to do it, but how often is best, and what should we be eating?. There is nothing wrong with snacking – in fact, it is generally better to eat small, frequent nutritious meals, as opposed to just a few enormous ones. This provides a steady flow of nutrients, and minimizes peaks and valleys. Those of us with very long work or school days will particularly benefit from good snacking. And, if you are among those who get ravenously hungry or suffer from low blood sugar between main meals, then snacking is an especially good idea.www.thedowneypatriot.com
