Obituary: Stephen John Betlinski

NAUGATUCK — Stephen John Betlinski, 64, husband of Nancy (Flanagan) Betlinski, died Oct. 2, 2021, at Yale New Haven Hospital. Stephen was born on Nov. 10, 1956, in Milford, a son of the late Edward and Helen (Zaprzalka) Betlinski. Stephen graduated from Milford High School, class of 1974, graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in 1978, and he worked as an agent in the air freight industry, retiring in 2009. He was a member of the Naugatuck Elks Lodge 967.