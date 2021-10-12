CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Adoptable Pet of the Week

By Submitted photo
Cleburne County Sun-Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho needs a black cat when you can adopt Lenny? He would love to go trick or treating with you. Lenny has some white on his chest but that can easily be covered with his Halloween costume. How about it? Lenny was brought to the shelter as a stray but now he’s been neutered, up to date on his shots and ready to go to a home with a fenced in yard and a comfy bed inside. He’s only a year old. Loves everyone including dogs and seems to tolerate cats He’s a handsome gentle soul and would love to meet you. Complete an adoption application on our website Heberspringshumanesociety.com and a meet and greet will be arranged. Shelter Wish List: Dog/cat food, bleach, trash bags, disinfectants, paper towels A rabies clinic will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday Oct. 30, at Sugarloaf Baptist Church .

