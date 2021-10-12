CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Sends Special Message to Matt Amodio as Historic Run Comes to an End

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
Following Matt Amodio‘s historic run on Jeopardy! finally coming to an end last night, game show legend Ken Jennings sent a special message to the former champion.

The 30-year-old Yale Ph.D. student went on a lengthy win streak for the ages during recent months. His 38-game streak lasted so long it overlapped into two seasons and involved multiple hosts as the game show continued to look for a permanent host.

His 38 wins in a row are good enough for second place in Jeopardy! history. Amodio recently passed former second-place champion James Holzhauer who earned 32 straight wins on the show in 2019. However, Amodio had a long way to go to catch first place.

Since Matt Amodio’s win streak has finally come to an end, Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings’ record-setting winning streak is still intact. Jennings’ 74 straight wins in 2004 remains the mark to beat, and will live on for now. 17 years later and Jennings still sits atop the history books. But Amodio had a valiant run, which Jeopardy!‘s all-time champion acknowledged on social media last night.

Jennings reposted a clip from the game show of last night’s Final Jeopardy! segment. For the first time in Amodio’s time on the show, he entered the final round in third place. He sat $4,000 behind the first-place contestant and unfortunately missed the final clue. It brought Amodio’s run to an end, but $1,518,601 in cash earnings will surely lessen the pain of the loss. Jennings also added a short message congratulating Amodio on a game well-played in recent months.

“What a run!” Jennings said to Amodio on Twitter along with a praying hands emoji.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Speaks Out Following the End of His Historic Win Streak

After last night’s Jeopardy! episode came to a close, former champion Matt Amodio shared a statement as his 38-game winning streak ended.

“I always wanted to be a Jeopardy! champion, and I accomplished that. l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents. As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere,” Amodio stated.

The contestant that now has second place firmly secured in the history books also made sure to commend the other two contestants who he faced last night. Both competitors Jonathan and Jessica each played great games, and Amodio made sure to highlight that on Twitter after the episode aired.

“Congrats to today’s two brilliant challengers for making it an exciting game of #Jeopardy today! Let’s celebrate a match well played by Jonathan and Jessica!” Amodio tweeted.

While Amodio’s run on the game show has come to an end finally, it won’t be the last time fans get to see him compete. The second-place champion will also feature later this season in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.

